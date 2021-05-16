Police investigating anti-Semitic rape threats in north London

The Metropolitan Police says it is investigating after drivers in a convoy of cars carrying Palestinian flags made calls to rape Jewish women.

Finchley Road. North London. 2021.



Genuinely terrifying. pic.twitter.com/8I4puROGeA — Spotify fan JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) May 16, 2021

The convoy was driving down a road in North London, which has a sizeable Jewish community, when the calls were made.

"We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John's Wood area this afternoon," the Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter.

"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."