Israel to open all entry points to Gaza, expand fishing zone

Israel is set to open all crossings on the Gaza Strip border and expand the fishing zone off the enclave’s coast to 15 nautical miles, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The announcement comes just two days after the army imposed sanctions on the Strip following another cross-border flare-up that saw Palestinian militants fire over 100 rockets on Israeli communities and cities.

Fishing zone off the Gaza coast ( Photo: AP )

“Following a reassessment of the situation it has been decided if the stability [on the border] is maintained, the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings will be operational starting [Thursday] morning,” The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories said in a statement.

“In addition, the fishing zone will be expanded back to 15 nautical miles ... The policy is subject to change based on whether the stability and quiet are being preserved.”

The border crossings and the fishing zone were closed off on Monday after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants fired barrages of rockets on the communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave as well as the cities of Sderot, Netivot and Ashkelon.

Rockets being launched from Gaza into Israel ( Photo: EPA )

Islamic Jihad began the latest round of cross-border violence after IDF troops killed at least one of its member who was laying a bomb at the Gaza border fence on Sunday morning.

The IDF retaliated with a series of airstrikes targeting military sites belonging to the PIS as well as its rocket launching units.

The terror group said late Monday that it was ending its attacks on Israel. "The al-Quds Brigades announces that it has finished its military response to the assassination crimes in Khan Yunis and Damascus," read the statement.

"It promises our people and nation that it will continue its struggle and that it will respond to any continued [aggression] by the occupation against our people and land."