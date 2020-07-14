South Africa surpasses the UK in confirmed coronavirus cases

South Africa has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. That's according to a Health Ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

South Africa has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. That's according to a Health Ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

South Africa has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. That's according to a Health Ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.