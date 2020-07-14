South Africa surpasses the UK in confirmed coronavirus cases

South Africa has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. That's according to a Health Ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
New cases reported Tuesday gave South Africa the world's eighth-highest number of confirmed cases at 298,292, which represents nearly half of all the confirmed cases on the African continent.
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said the country is now "confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy."