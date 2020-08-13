Top U.S. health official says COVID vaccines unlikely to be approved before November

The potential COVID-19 vaccines backed by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program are unlikely to receive a green light from regulators any earlier than November or December of this year, given the time needed for a large-scale clinical trial, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said in a call with reporters on Thursday.

