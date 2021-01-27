Senior health official: UK virus variant to blame for continued infection rise

Prof. Ran Blitzer, the head of the advisory board for the coronavirus cabinet, said Wednesday the reason the country is not seeing a drastic drop in COVID-19 cases is the rapid spread of the much more contagious UK variant.
"By all expectations and models, we were supposed to be in a different position," he told Ynet. "We should have seen a larger drop in the number of verified cases than what we see now, we should also have started seeing a decline in the number of serious patients, and we are not seeing it," he said.
"One possible reason for this is the British strain. The is strong evidence suggesting that it is far more contagious."