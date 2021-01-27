Senior health official: UK virus variant to blame for continued infection rise

Prof. Ran Blitzer, the head of the advisory board for the coronavirus cabinet, said Wednesday the reason the country is not seeing a drastic drop in COVID-19 cases is the rapid spread of the much more contagious UK variant.

