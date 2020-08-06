IDF strikes targets in Gaza in response to explosive balloon attacks

The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to explosive and incendiary balloons launched from the Strip earlier on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.
Several fires were reported on Thursday in villages in the Eshkol and Hof Ashkelon regional councils. The source was unknown at first, but an investigation revealed that the fires were caused by explosive balloons launched from Gaza.
Police also announced that it had identified and neutralized a balloon with an explosive device attached to it near the city of Arad.