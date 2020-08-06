IDF strikes targets in Gaza in response to explosive balloon attacks

The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to explosive and incendiary balloons launched from the Strip earlier on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.

