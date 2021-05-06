Nuclear deal possible despite gaps if Iran takes decision, says U.S.

While big gaps remain between Washington and Tehran, there could be an agreement within weeks for both to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iranian authorities decide to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

