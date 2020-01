Lebanon media reported on Tuesday clashes between protesters and security forces in front of Lebanon's Central Bank headquarters in Beirut.

Lebanon media reported on Tuesday clashes between protesters and security forces in front of Lebanon's Central Bank headquarters in Beirut.

Lebanon media reported on Tuesday clashes between protesters and security forces in front of Lebanon's Central Bank headquarters in Beirut.

Security forces reportedly took control of the protest, during which tear gas was fired at protesters.

Security forces reportedly took control of the protest, during which tear gas was fired at protesters.

Security forces reportedly took control of the protest, during which tear gas was fired at protesters.