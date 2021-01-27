On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism

Pope Francis on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by urging people to keep a close watch on ideological extremism, because "these things can happen again".

