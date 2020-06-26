Head of Public Health Services seeks to extend IDF cooperation due to extreme load

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, Head of Public Health Services Professor Sigal Sadetsky, seeks to extend the cooperation with the IDF, which sees military paramedics assist laboratory workers in analyzing coronavirus test results.

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, Head of Public Health Services Professor Sigal Sadetsky, seeks to extend the cooperation with the IDF, which sees military paramedics assist laboratory workers in analyzing coronavirus test results.

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, Head of Public Health Services Professor Sigal Sadetsky, seeks to extend the cooperation with the IDF, which sees military paramedics assist laboratory workers in analyzing coronavirus test results.