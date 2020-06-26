Head of Public Health Services seeks to extend IDF cooperation due to extreme load

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, Head of Public Health Services Professor Sigal Sadetsky, seeks to extend the cooperation with the IDF, which sees military paramedics assist laboratory workers in analyzing coronavirus test results.
"The laboratories are unable to cope with the test load," said Prof. Sadecki. "We are asking the IDF to extend the military medical program by three months, to allow more time for laboratories to recruit personnel and prepare for the required number of tests."