Family tragedy: Israeli mother, teen daughter gravely ill with COVID

Israeli woman and her teenage daughter have been hospitalized in a serious condition after contracting coronavirus, a hospital where the two are treated confirmed Thursday.

The mother and her 13-year-old daughter were initially taken to Assuta Ashdod Medical Center in southern Israel for a check-up, after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The tests conducted in the hospital showed the two are infected and they were hospitalized at the start of the week in mild condition.

Assuta Ashdod Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

Throughout the week, their symptoms continued to worsen, and now their condition is described as serious. Neither of the two, however, are ventilated. The hospital didn't specify whether they suffer from any pre-existing health conditions.

One relative said the two began exhibiting symptoms shortly after their neighbors were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

"We have no idea how they got infected, "she said. "The Health Ministry said they were infected in the community. The father and three other siblings are in isolation and they are feeling well. We are praying for their well-being and ask all the people of Israel to pray for them as well."

Coronavirus 'situation room' in Ashdod

The two patients are residents of Ashdod, a city which in recent weeks emerged as coronavirus hotspot, with several neighborhoods placed under full lockdown.

The city currently has 849 active patients, with 362 of them contracting the disease over the past seven days. The city's infection rate is similar to the national average and currently stands at 8%.