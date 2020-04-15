WHO chief regrets U.S. move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.
"The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend of the WHO and we hope it will continue to be so," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in the funding to the WHO."
He said the agency would assess its performance in the crisis as it does after every such occurrence.