WHO chief regrets U.S. move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.