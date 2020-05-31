AIPAC scrubs 2021 conference over pandemic

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has canceled next year’s conference due to virus concerns, according to an email the group’s president sent its members on Sunday.

The confab, which usually brings together nearly 20,000 people, had been scheduled for early March 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

