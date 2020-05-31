AIPAC scrubs 2021 conference over pandemic

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has canceled next year’s conference due to virus concerns, according to an email the group’s president sent its members on Sunday.
The confab, which usually brings together nearly 20,000 people, had been scheduled for early March 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.
“Given the continued uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and without a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel the 2021 AIPAC Policy Conference,” AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn said.