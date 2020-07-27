Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
הרס בבתים בדרום לבנון בעקבות לירי צה"ל בצפון
A screenshot from a Syrian TV report claiming to show a south Lebanon home damaged by IDF shelling
A screenshot from a Syrian TV report claiming to show a south Lebanon home damaged by IDF shelling

Syrian TV: South Lebanon homes hit by Israeli shelling

Report shows destroyed home with unexploded shell inside that it says was result of Israeli clash with militants along Lebanon border after cell tried to infiltrate into Israel

Daniel Salami |
Published: 07.27.20 , 19:54
Syrian television on Monday broadcast images of damage to a home in South Lebanon it said was caused by IDF artillery shells fired during a clash between Israelis forces and militants attempting to cross the border from Lebanon into Israel.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter
    • The home's roof appeared harmed and damage inside the house was extensive while the pictures showed an unexploded shell in the center of a living room.
    הרס בבתים בדרום לבנון בעקבות לירי צה"ל בצפוןהרס בבתים בדרום לבנון בעקבות לירי צה"ל בצפון
    A screenshot from a Syrian TV report claiming to show a south Lebanon home damaged by IDF shelling
    The incident began in Monday afternoon when a group of armed militants crossed the Israel-Lebanon border near Har Dov and came under IDF fire, according to the Israeli military.
    אזור התקרית הביטחונית סמוך להר דב בצפוןאזור התקרית הביטחונית סמוך להר דב בצפון
    Smoke rising from the site of IDF clash with militants on Lebanon border
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the cell of between three and five men fled back across the border in to Lebanon after advancing only several meters.
    Israeli troops opened fire at the cell in the Har Dov region, which also borders Syria and is also known as Shebaa Farms.
    אזור התקרית הביטחונית סמוך להר דב בצפוןאזור התקרית הביטחונית סמוך להר דב בצפון
    The area of Har Dov on the Israel-Lebanon border
    Sources in Lebanon also said that the incident was retaliation by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group for the death of one of its fighters in an airstrike in Syria last week that was attributed to Israel.
    Hezbollah denied that the clash ever took place and vowed that its response to the Syria air strike was still to come.
    Talkbacks for this article 0