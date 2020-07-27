Syrian TV: South Lebanon homes hit by Israeli shelling

Syrian television on Monday broadcast images of damage to a home in South Lebanon it said was caused by IDF artillery shells fired during a clash between Israelis forces and militants attempting to cross the border from Lebanon into Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The home's roof appeared harmed and damage inside the house was extensive while the pictures showed an unexploded shell in the center of a living room.

A screenshot from a Syrian TV report claiming to show a south Lebanon home damaged by IDF shelling

The incident began in Monday afternoon when a group of armed militants crossed the Israel-Lebanon border near Har Dov and came under IDF fire, according to the Israeli military.

Smoke rising from the site of IDF clash with militants on Lebanon border ( Photo: Reuters )

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the cell of between three and five men fled back across the border in to Lebanon after advancing only several meters.

Israeli troops opened fire at the cell in the Har Dov region, which also borders Syria and is also known as Shebaa Farms.

The area of Har Dov on the Israel-Lebanon border

Sources in Lebanon also said that the incident was retaliation by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group for the death of one of its fighters in an airstrike in Syria last week that was attributed to Israel.