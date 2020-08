The Health Ministry Sunday evening reported 4 new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the national death toll from the pathogen to 600.

The Ministry also reported 254 new virus cases, citing lower number of daily tests, with only 3,776 conducted as of Sunday evening.

