New Lebanese minister says he won't permit attacks on police

Associated Press |
Published: 01.23.20 , 16:47
Lebanon's new interior minister said Thursday he won't permit attacks on security forces amid angry rioting that has gripped the country's capital amid a deepening economic crisis.
Mohammed Fahmi spoke during a handover ceremony from the outgoing minister, two days after an emergency government was formed. That ended a three-month political vacuum on the heels of nationwide protests against the country's long-serving political class.
"I will not allow the attack on security forces who are carrying out their duties" to protect the country's laws and properties, he said.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International called on the new government to "immediately rein in" security forces, which it said unlawfully used rubber bullets at close range against the protesters, injuring hundreds over the weekend before Fahmi took office.
