New Lebanese minister says he won't permit attacks on police

Lebanon's new interior minister said Thursday he won't permit attacks on security forces amid angry rioting that has gripped the country's capital amid a deepening economic crisis.

Mohammed Fahmi spoke during a handover ceremony from the outgoing minister, two days after an emergency government was formed. That ended a three-month political vacuum on the heels of nationwide protests against the country's long-serving political class.

"I will not allow the attack on security forces who are carrying out their duties" to protect the country's laws and properties, he said.