Health Ministry reports nearly 2,000 new virus cases on Tuesday

The Health Ministry reported Monday morning that 1,943 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, the highest daily rise in Israel since the beginning of August.

Also reported were two new virus-related fatalities, raising the national death toll to 867.

Out of the 20,581 patients currently battling the virus, 430 are in serious condition, with 118 connected to ventilators.

The ministry reported that 33,272 coronavirus tests were conducted on Tuesday.

At least 85,893 Israelis have recovered from the virus.















