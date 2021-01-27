Workers on unpaid leave must keep receiving unemployment benefits, National Insurance head says

The head of Israel's national social security agency said Wednesday that workers on unpaid leave must continue receiving unemployment benefits until they will return to their jobs.

"When need to ensure people that they will never be without at least a minimal income," said Meir Shpigler, DG of National Insurance Israel said.

