Workers on unpaid leave must keep receiving unemployment benefits, National Insurance head says

The head of Israel's national social security agency said Wednesday that workers on unpaid leave must continue receiving unemployment benefits until they will return to their jobs.
"When need to ensure people that they will never be without at least a minimal income," said Meir Shpigler, DG of National Insurance Israel said.
However, Shpigler stressed that such measures should not be put in place indefinitely, but "during times where we can examine the need for unemployment, because we do need people to return to the job market."
"This is a national, economic, and social interest of the first order," he said.