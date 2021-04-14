Gantz during Memorial Day event: The day when there will be no wars is far away

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the Memorial Day state ceremony at the Mount Herzl Memorial Hall on Wednesday that the day when there will be no wars "is far away".
"We are committed to doing everything so that there will be no more wars, to act responsibly and to treat our soldiers' lives with reverence."
"The day when there will be no wars is unfortunately far away, and we will continue to carry out our mission - to defend the homeland and live on our sword as well," added Gantz. "Every fallen, no matter their rank, gender or origin, has a place. These fallen are ours, they make up a collective national hole in the heart of our nation."