Hezbollah leader: We know the Haifa Port better than the one in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah denied accusations that his organization stored arms at the port of Beirut and added that the terror faction had little to do with the port in general.

"We the port of Haifa better than the one in Beirut," said Nasrallah. "The organization's main mission is resistance, the port in Beirut is not our responsibility."

