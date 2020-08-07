Hezbollah leader: We know the Haifa Port better than the one in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah denied accusations that his organization stored arms at the port of Beirut and added that the terror faction had little to do with the port in general.
"We the port of Haifa better than the one in Beirut," said Nasrallah. "The organization's main mission is resistance, the port in Beirut is not our responsibility."
"We've been falsely accused, we did not have any arms or rockets in the warehouse that blew up. Our people were also killed and maimed in the explosion. There were some political actors who rushed to pin the blame on us and tell everyone that Hezbollah was the one who destroyed the city, the houses, and the property - these are all false accusations."
He also denied reports that a port manager who was arrested had ties to the Shi'ite militia and said that, "the role of the media is to lie. They are pushing for a civil war."