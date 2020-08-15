Hamas warns of 'consequences' after IDF retaliatory strikes on Gaza

The terror organization Hamas said on Saturday that Israel would "suffer the consequences" after launching a volley of retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip Friday night.
According to Hamas, IDF had crossed a "red line" when two children were said to be lightly wounded in the attack, calling it a "dangerous escalation."
"The IDF has crossed a red line in a dangerous escalation by also targeting innocent civilians, and Israel will suffer the consequences," warned Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for the Islamist group.