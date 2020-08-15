Hamas warns of 'consequences' after IDF retaliatory strikes on Gaza

The terror organization Hamas said on Saturday that Israel would "suffer the consequences" after launching a volley of retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip Friday night.

The terror organization Hamas said on Saturday that Israel would "suffer the consequences" after launching a volley of retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip Friday night.

The terror organization Hamas said on Saturday that Israel would "suffer the consequences" after launching a volley of retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip Friday night.