PM's financial adviser: Aid package money to be transferred this week

The Chairman of the National Economic Council and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal financial advisor, Avi Simhon, pledged to transfer the money promised in the latest coronavirus aid package "sometime this week."
"This government is taking many steps to alleviate the distress," Simhon told Ynet. "I think the plan presented on Thursday is really going to help."
Simhon's promise comes a day after a mass rally in Tel Aviv, in which thousands protested the government's conduct during the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus crisis.