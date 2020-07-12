PM's financial adviser: Aid package money to be transferred this week

The Chairman of the National Economic Council and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal financial advisor, Avi Simhon, pledged to transfer the money promised in the latest coronavirus aid package "sometime this week."

