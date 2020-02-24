Sderot home hit by shrapnel from Gaza rocket

A home in the southern city of Sderot suffered shrapnel damage after fragments of a rocket intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system landed just outside.

The moment of impact was captured on CCTV.

Fragments of a rocket fired from Gaza and intercepted by the Iron Dome explodes near a home in Sderot ( Yarden Avitan )





The neighborhood has now been closed off for civilian traffic by military authorities along with major roads in the area, due to concerns that the Islamic Jihad will fire anti-tank shells at passing vehicles.

Major roads in the South closed to civilians ( Photo: Barel Ephraim )

According to the IDF, at least 21 rockets were launched at Israel Sunday evening and at least 13 were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome intercepts rockets over Ashkelon ( Photo: Reuters )

Two women were taken to an area hospital, a 64-year old suffered minor injuries when she was running to the shelter and a 20-year old was treated for a stress-related condition.

The Airforce conducted strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in response to the rocket fire and reported it hit a rocket launching squad as it was preparing to dispatch more projectiles at communities in the border area.

Aftermath of Israeli raid on Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

Educational institutions were closed for the day in the cities of Ashkelon, Netivot, and Sderot as well as in Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol, Sdot HaNegev and Sha'ar HaNegev regional councils.

Due to the IDF directive, 65,000 students were to remain at home and examinations were suspended at Sapir College, Ashkelon College and Hamdat HaDarom Academic College.

The trains between Ashkelon and Be'er Sheva were suspended and the train stations in Sderot, Ofakim and Netivot were closed.

Similarly, trains from Ra'anana to Be'er Sheva were to stop at Ashkelon Station and passengers to Be'er Sheva were instructed to use the eastern line passing through Lod, Kiryat Gat and Lehavim-Rahat.

The Home Front Command has also stated that mass events in the area can only take place in closed buildings and must be limited in numbers to 300 people.

Sunday's rocket attacks came after the Gaza based Islamic Jihad terror group vowed to avenge the killing of one of its operatives who was shot while planting a bomb on the border fence. The IDF blocked other operatives from retrieving the militant's body and took hold of it with the use of a tractor in a manner that was seen as abusive and disrespectful of the dead.

Body of Slain Islamist militant lifted by military tractor

The Islamist group claimed responsibility for the outbreak of violence saying "This is our reaction to the killing of our operative. We will respond to any Israeli action."