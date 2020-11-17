Two weeks after U.S. elections, Netanyahu and Rivlin speak to Biden

Two weeks after the U.S. elections, President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday with President-elect Joe Biden.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The conversation between Biden and Netanyahu was reportedly "warm," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, with the latter reiterating his "deep commitment to Israel and its security."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President-elect during his visit to Israel in 2016 ( Photo: GPO )

The premier said over the phone that the "special bond between Israel and the U.S. is the basis for Israel's security and its policies."

The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and stressed the need to "continue strengthening the strong alliance between the United States and Israel."

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu refused to comment when asked in an interview on Galey Israel Radio who he believed won the U.S. election.

"Why do I have to express an opinion," he replied. "They have an internal process - the Electoral College. I think everybody more or less understands what... is apparently going to happen officially."

President Reuven Rivlin and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during his visit to Israel in 2016 ( Photo: GPO )

Rivlin also spoke with Biden to congratulate him on his victory in the U.S. elections.

"The United States of America has no stronger ally than the State of Israel, there is nothing stronger than the friendship between the American people and the Israeli people, and the president of the United States of America has no greater friend than the president of the State of Israel, as we have proved over the years," he told Biden.

"As a long-standing friend of the State of Israel, you know that our friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics and that we have no doubt that, under your leadership, the United States is committed to Israel’s security and success."