Russia quits UN system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a UN note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The Russian move comes after an internal UN inquiry in April found it was "highly probable" the government of Syria or its allies carried out attacks on three healthcare facilities, a school and a refuge for children in northwest Syria last year.
A crackdown by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to Syria's civil war. Russia has provided military support for Syria in the conflict.