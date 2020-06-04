Russia sends second batch of fighter jets to Syria - embassy

Russia flew a batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria, Moscow's embassy in Damascus said, with Syrian pilots already using the planes to conduct missions within the country's airspace.

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered Russia's foreign and defense ministries to hold talks with its close ally, Syria, to obtain more facilities and maritime access there, in addition to the two military bases it has already.

Russia's Embassy in Syria said on Twitter late on Wednesday that the latest batch of planes was for the Syrian military.