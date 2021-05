The Health Ministry said on Sunday that only 13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday after 9,236 tests conducted, indicating a 0.1% positivity rate.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that only 13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday after 9,236 tests conducted, indicating a 0.1% positivity rate.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that only 13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday after 9,236 tests conducted, indicating a 0.1% positivity rate.

There are currently 102 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition from COVID-19 complications, 62 of them on ventilators.

There are currently 102 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition from COVID-19 complications, 62 of them on ventilators.

There are currently 102 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition from COVID-19 complications, 62 of them on ventilators.