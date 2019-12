Likud MK Nir Barkat said on Sunday the ruling party should give Gideon Sa’ar, who suffered a resounding defeat in leadership primaries, a “hug.”

Likud MK Nir Barkat said on Sunday the ruling party should give Gideon Sa’ar, who suffered a resounding defeat in leadership primaries, a “hug.”

Likud MK Nir Barkat said on Sunday the ruling party should give Gideon Sa’ar, who suffered a resounding defeat in leadership primaries, a “hug.”