Opposition leader and Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid said Wednesday that there are no talks of cooperation between his own party and Blue & White - calling Blue & White head Benny Gantz "undependable."

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid said Wednesday that there are no talks of cooperation between his own party and Blue & White - calling Blue & White head Benny Gantz "undependable."

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid said Wednesday that there are no talks of cooperation between his own party and Blue & White - calling Blue & White head Benny Gantz "undependable."