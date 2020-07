Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting on Thursday that “we will impose the needed minimal limitations to halt the outbreak of the plague and keep the economy.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting on Thursday that “we will impose the needed minimal limitations to halt the outbreak of the plague and keep the economy.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting on Thursday that “we will impose the needed minimal limitations to halt the outbreak of the plague and keep the economy.”