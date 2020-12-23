New study shows Israel leads all democracies in most elections held since 1996

The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) said on Wednesday that the Jewish has held more elections than any other liberal democracy in the world since 1996.





Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The vote on March 23, 2021, will be Israel's eleventh election for Israel Parliament (Knesset) since the May 1996 vote in which Benjamin Netanyahu first became prime minister.

Prim Minister Netanyahu fails to pass legislation to extend budget deadline prompting new elections on Monday ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson )

The research group said as a result, Israel holds an election every 2.3 years on average, with the IDI noting that no other liberal parliamentary democracy has gone to the polls so frequently.

The IDI also published a graph comparing Israel to 20 other countries, with Greece coming in at a close second with an average of 2.5 years between elections.

Prim Minister Netanyahu fails to pass legislation to extend budget deadline prompting new elections on Monday ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson )

Spain and Japan follow with an average election gap of 3 years, while Italy holds elections every 4.4 years.

As a result, IDI researcher Professor Ofer Kenig, the author of the newly published report, recommended that urgent new reforms should be adopted to help stabilize Israel's shaky political system.

"This political instability has proven once again how vital electoral reform is for Israel," he concluded.

The report comes a day after lawmakers failed to pass a budget leading to the parliament's dissolution, with new elections set for March 2021, marking Israel's fourth contest in just two years.