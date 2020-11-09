Edelstein nixes bill allowing Eilat, Dead Sea hotels to reopen

Edelstein objected to the addition of the words "anywhere else" to the wording of the bill, which would lift coronavirus restrictions from other places that meet the criteria specified in the bill.

Edelstein objected to the addition of the words "anywhere else" to the wording of the bill, which would lift coronavirus restrictions from other places that meet the criteria specified in the bill.

Edelstein objected to the addition of the words "anywhere else" to the wording of the bill, which would lift coronavirus restrictions from other places that meet the criteria specified in the bill.

The Likud minister raised his concerns at the Knesset plenum that other places across the country will use the law to skirt coronavirus restrictions and asked the words to be removed from the bill.

The Likud minister raised his concerns at the Knesset plenum that other places across the country will use the law to skirt coronavirus restrictions and asked the words to be removed from the bill.

The Likud minister raised his concerns at the Knesset plenum that other places across the country will use the law to skirt coronavirus restrictions and asked the words to be removed from the bill.

Eilat, located at Israel's southernmost point and whose economy relies heavily on tourism, has been hit the hardest than any other place in Israel from the economic turmoil beget by the coronavirus pandemic,

Eilat, located at Israel's southernmost point and whose economy relies heavily on tourism, has been hit the hardest than any other place in Israel from the economic turmoil beget by the coronavirus pandemic,