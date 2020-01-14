Russia: 'Naama Issachar convicted of criminal offenses, not examining prisoners' exchange'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that since Naama Issachar has been "convicted of criminal offenses", his country is not looking into a possible prisoner exchange deal.

