Russia: 'Naama Issachar convicted of criminal offenses, not examining prisoners' exchange'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that since Naama Issachar has been "convicted of criminal offenses", his country is not looking into a possible prisoner exchange deal.
He referred to Issachar's complaints to the European Court of Justice and told the Russian news agency TSS that "this is her lawyers' work. We cannot advise her on the matter. That is her right. ”
Issachar is serving a sentence of seven and a half years in prison in Russia for smuggling cannabis.
First published: 21:34 , 01.14.20