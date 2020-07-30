Facebook says threats to kill Netanyahu came from 'fake profile'

Facebook officials said Thursday that a death threat made against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had come from an account opened under a fake profile.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Netanyahu on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post, threatening to "put a bullet in his head". The post was published by an account registered under a woman named Dana Ron.

Netanyahu tweets threat posted by Dana Rron ( Photo: Twitter )

Ynet's sister publication Calcalist, made an inquiry to Facebook about the account. The social media giant said following the examination of the profile, it appears the account is fictitious and will therefore be removed.

The prime minister, however, doubled down on the claims, saying he has launched a police complaint and authorities are already looking for the suspect. "If this is an anonymous account run by elements calling for the assassination of the prime minister, the matter is no less serious," said one of prime minister's associates.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

"The police must locate him, bring him to justice and act resolutely against dozens of incitement posts and murder threats against the prime minister and his family, posted on a daily basis," said the statement.

"Ephraim Shamir, who called for the assassination of the prime minister, is not anonymous, as are other people who have been questioned by the police."