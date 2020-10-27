Gantz: Hezbollah is Lebanon's problem, not Israel's

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday said the Iran-backed, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah is "Lebanon's problem, not Israel's."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Speaking at the northern border, where the IDF is holding its biggest military exercise of the year, Gantz said that Lebanon "will ultimately pay the price for any aggression" coming out of the country, including that initiated by the Shi'ite terror group.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (center) visits the troops during a large scale military drill in northern Israel ( Photo: The Defense Ministry )

"We are here, prepared for the moment that I hope never comes," the former IDF chief stressed.

"The defense establishment needs to guarantee our security 365 days a year, on every front. The IDF’s preparedness is an essential component in Israel’s security. I commend the broad-scale training exercise taking place currently throughout the country.

He also issued a warning to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. "Our enemies do not rest – not in the north, not in the south, not near nor far – and we will continue to defend the people of Israel, continue to deter our enemies, continue to impede their expansion, and stay prepared for any scenario."

Gantz went on to congratulate Prof. Nachman Ash on his appointment as Israel's next coronavirus czar, replacing Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

( Photo: The Defense Ministry )

“The Defense Ministry and IDF take a full part in the battle against coronavirus… this is an opportunity to congratulate Prof. Nachman Ash on his appointment as coronavirus czar," said Gantz.