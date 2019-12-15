Man pronounced dead after collapsing at his son's Shiva

Itzik Weiss (31) died on Sunday after he lost consciousness during the shiva for his 5 months old son who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (also known as cot death).

Magen David Adom medics arrived at the scene in the city of Bnei Brak, after numerous failed attempts to revive him, Weiss was transported to the Sheba Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Itzik Weiss at his son Israel's bris ( Photo: Courtesy )

Last Thursday Weiss lost his infant son, Israel, while in the care of his nanny, Israel was transported to the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

One of Weiss' friends said, "he lost his joy for life, his heart was absolutely broken, it's such a great tragedy for such a righteous man, he went through so much to become a father after Israel was born, he kept saying how happy he was."

Effie Feldman, the head of a Bnei Brak's Emergency medical service said, "the ambulance driver who spoke to Weiss before he collapsed, was the same man who tried to resuscitate the infant son last week."

According to Feldman, they arrived at the scene at around 2 PM after speaking to Weiss on the phone, "after a short while, the man collapsed while the medics still talked to him."

"The team tried to revive him immediately," said Feldman, "after a long ninety minutes of failed resuscitation attempts, it was decided to evacuate Mr. Weiss to the hospital, unfortunately, he was declared dead soon after arriving at the Sheba Medical Center.