UAE-Israel deal is 'theater' fabricated by US, says Iran's Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on Friday denounced an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties as "theater" fabricated by the United States.

