Hamas: We will disrupt the election in Israel if it disrupts the elections in the PA

Hamas warned Thursday that it will disrupt Israel's election if it will disrupt the elections in the PA, set to take place in May.
"I deliver this message to the leadership of Israel - we the leadership of Hamas, will not allow Israel to intervene in the [Palestinian] elections," Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar during an election rally for the movement.
"If it tries to intervene in our election, we will intervene in Israel's."
Sinwar added that the election is a natural and basic right of the Palestinian people.