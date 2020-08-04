Religious parties break with Netanyahu - report

Leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties in the government coalition informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they would not support any initiative that would lead to early elections according to a report on Kan radio Tuesday.

Netanyahu has threatened to take the country to a fourth election cycle in 18 months if his demand to pass a budget for the remainder of 2020 only is not met.

In the coalition agreement signed just over two months ago with the Blue and White Party, the prime minister agreed to pass a budget for 2020 and 2021.

Ultra-Orthodox members of the government, in a move that breaks with Netanyahu's parliamentary bloc, said they would not support the PM in the elections or participate in a narrow government if one is possible in a move to oust Blue and White.