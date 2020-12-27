Deputy AG says preparations for elections allowed under lockdown

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said Sunday evening political parties will be able to prepare for the elections under the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said Sunday evening political parties will be able to prepare for the elections under the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said Sunday evening political parties will be able to prepare for the elections under the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

"Employees, including volunteers, service providers and candidates on behalf of a party, can leave their homes under the current legal situation for the purpose of reaching a party headquarters for their activities," Nizri wrote in a circular.

"Employees, including volunteers, service providers and candidates on behalf of a party, can leave their homes under the current legal situation for the purpose of reaching a party headquarters for their activities," Nizri wrote in a circular.

"Employees, including volunteers, service providers and candidates on behalf of a party, can leave their homes under the current legal situation for the purpose of reaching a party headquarters for their activities," Nizri wrote in a circular.