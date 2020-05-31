Egypt reports its highest number of virus deaths

Egypt's Health Ministry reported its highest-ever number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus.
The ministry said Sunday there were 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, jumping from 34 the previous day. There were also 1,536 confirmed cases.
Egypt, a country of 100 million people, has seen a surge in infections in the past week. It has the highest announced deaths from COVID-19 in the Arab World, and the third in the Middle East behind Iran and Turkey, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Sunday's figures have taken the tally in the Arab World's most populous country to 24,985 confirmed cases and 959 deaths. The ministry says over 6,000 patients were discharged from quarantine after their recovery.