Likud, Blue & White at odds as budget compromise set to fail in Knesset plenum

Likud and coalition partner Blue & White are at odds over demands for solving the political deadlock as the bill, which intends to help the two sides find compromise on a state budget, is set to fall short of a majority in the Knesset plenum.

Earlier, the Central Knesset Committee approved in the first reading the bill that would see the deadline for the approval of the 2020 budget postponed until December 31 and the deadline for the 2021 budget delayed until January 5.

In the bill fails to pass in the Knesset plenum, the parliament will dissolve on December 23 and Israel will go to the polls for a record fourth time in less than two years. Many MKs, however, remain unconvinced, with many vowing to reject the bill.

In apparent anticipation of the bill to fail, Blue & White Chair Benny Gantz has informed his fellow faction members he had forwarded a list of demands to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would keep current coalition government from falling apart.

The demands include the approval of the 2021 budget, for current Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to remain in his position as agreed upon in the coalition agreement and for Netanyahu to stop "creating loopholes" that would help him avoid fulfilling the rotation agreement. "If they want it, they'll accept it. If they won't, there will be elections," Gantz said.

Netanyahu's Likud, however, brushed off the demands, saying Gantz is "dragging" Israel into another election because his party is "falling apart.

Political experts say it is safe to assume that MKs Yifat Shasha-Biton, Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser, who moved on from Likud and Blue & White to Gideon Sa'ar's new party, will oppose any compromise that would delay elections.

Sa'ar, who attended the Knesset committee debate on the bill, said both Netanyahu and Gantz are both holding on to their positions by using "cynical and unrestrained" methods.

Likud MK Michal Shir, meanwhile, has said she is not feeling well and will most likely be absent from the vote.

Several other coalition members will not be present at the vote due to either contracting COVID or being exposed to a carrier, including Likud MK David Bitan who is currently hospitalized in critical condition, Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, and Blue & White MK Hila Shai Vazan.

In addition, several Blue & White MKs announced they will not support any compromise on the state budget, includ Asaf Zamir, Miki Haimovich, Ram Shefa and Michal Kotler-Wunsch.

Meanwhile, political sources said Blue & White MKs Einav Kabla and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn are still undecided, while Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party already announced they will not vote in favor of the bill.

"This horrendous government must go immediately,” said Yamina in a statement. “Only new leadership can mend Israel.”

The head of the Central Election Committee, Adv. Orly Adas, said the approval of the bill would put Israel "in a state of stagnation" for another two weeks. "If there are no elections then everything is fine, but if there are [elections], then it means we only have 76 days to organize the most complex election campaign we have ever held.”

Adas added, “I warn you here and now, if we do not start working immediately, there is a real danger to the proper election proceedings."