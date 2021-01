Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that Israel "has no shortage of vaccine doses" - referring to the suggestion of Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, to give only one doze of the coronavirus vaccine to vaccinators.

