Senior Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzook confirmed on Tuesday that Qatari aid will continue to flow into Gaza during 2021.

Senior Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzook confirmed on Tuesday that Qatari aid will continue to flow into Gaza during 2021.

Senior Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzook confirmed on Tuesday that Qatari aid will continue to flow into Gaza during 2021.

Qatar transfers financial aid for impoverished Gazans as well as for humanitarian projects, on a monthly basis.

Qatar transfers financial aid for impoverished Gazans as well as for humanitarian projects, on a monthly basis.

Qatar transfers financial aid for impoverished Gazans as well as for humanitarian projects, on a monthly basis.