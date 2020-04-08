Gaza out of coronavirus tests, Palestinian health officials say

The Gaza Strip has no more coronavirus test kits, Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday, amid fears of disaster if the illness spreads in the blockaded, densely packed enclave.
In a news briefing, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said dozens of samples were awaiting testing, and that hundreds of people would likely have to remain in quarantine facilities as a result.
He appealed to international organizations to provide Gaza with testing kits as well as 100 ventilators and 140 beds for intensive care units.