Netanyahu tells settler leaders annexation is historic opportunity

Ynet |
Published: 06.02.20 , 14:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a meeting with leaders of the settlement communities that annexation of parts of the West Bank is a historic opportunity that must not be missed.
Netanyahu meat with community leaders who oppose that planned annexation as part of the Trump peace plan because it leaves open the possibility of a future establishment of a Palestinian state.
The prime minister said the discussions with the Trump administration are ongoing and that Israel is committed to working within the guidelines laid out in the peace plan.