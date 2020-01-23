Macron, in Israel for Holocaust memorial, warns of 'dark shadow' of anti-Semitism

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was determined to combat the hatred and intolerance that have fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in his country as he met Holocaust survivors during a visit to Israel.
Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem to mark the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
"The dark shadow of anti-Semitism is being reborn," Macron told members of the roughly 100,000 French-Israeli citizens. "Anti-Semitism is back. It is here and its cortege of intolerance and hate is here. France won't accept."
First published: 14:18 , 01.23.20