Macron, in Israel for Holocaust memorial, warns of 'dark shadow' of anti-Semitism

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was determined to combat the hatred and intolerance that have fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in his country as he met Holocaust survivors during a visit to Israel.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was determined to combat the hatred and intolerance that have fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in his country as he met Holocaust survivors during a visit to Israel.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was determined to combat the hatred and intolerance that have fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in his country as he met Holocaust survivors during a visit to Israel.

Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem to mark the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem to mark the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem to mark the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.