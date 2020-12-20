Health Ministry confirms 1,866 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry on Sunday morning confirmed 1,866 new cases of coronavirus our of 61,866 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning 3.1% of all tests came back positive.

There are currently 447 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the country in serious condition, among them 110 patients on ventilators.

Coronavirus ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon ( Photo: AFP )

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 3,074 patients have died due to the pathogen.

Also on Sunday, the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which leads the government's response to the pandemic, will convene to discuss tightening restrictions as COVID-19 infections continue to rise throughout the country.

Ministers will consider measures blocking arrivals from the UK, Australia and other countries where a new strain of coronavirus has been detected, including mandatory quarantine at designated hotels to curb the spread of the pathogen.

Coronavirus test ( Photo: AFP )

The meeting comes a day after the Health Ministry announced that all arrivals in Israel from abroad will have to self-isolate upon entering Israel starting Wednesday.