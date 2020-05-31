Hundreds attend funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli police

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Sunday of a Palestinian who was fatally shot by Israeli police in an incident for which Israel's new defense minister later apologized.
A police spokesman had said officers killed a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, but according to Israeli media, the man was later found to have been unarmed.
Palestinian officials said the 32-year-old man, Iyad Khayri, suffered mental health issues and decried his killing.
In comments at Israel's Sunday cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: "We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Khayri was shot to death and we share in the family's sorrow - but I am certain this matter will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be drawn."