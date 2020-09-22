Gantz discusses preservation of Israel's Mideast military edge with U.S. counterpart

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Asper in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the preservation of Israel's military edge in the Middle East and the struggle against Iranian aggression.
Gantz, who was received at an official ceremony at the entrance to the Pentagon, congratulated Asper and the Trump administration on their efforts to achieve normalization and stability in the Middle East.
The two also discussed the importance of maintaining Israel's military advantage in the region, along with regional opportunities and other security cooperation that are at stake.